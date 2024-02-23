Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.94% of PVH worth $43,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Stock Up 2.6 %

PVH stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.