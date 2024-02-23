Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 146,062 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,062 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $41,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 74.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

