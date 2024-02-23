Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 228,225 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,225 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $45,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,937 shares of company stock worth $6,008,845 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZM opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

