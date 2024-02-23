Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,921 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ferguson worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Ferguson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.02. The stock had a trading volume of 338,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,843. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $208.28.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

