Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $905.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.07. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.