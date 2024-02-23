Financial Analysis: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) & Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 14.53% 28.98% 18.77% Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $578.84 million 17.49 $61.53 million $2.26 80.68 Oddity Tech $478.94 million 4.65 $21.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Oddity Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty and Oddity Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 3 7 1 2.82 Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57

e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $171.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.21%. Oddity Tech has a consensus target price of $49.29, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Oddity Tech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.