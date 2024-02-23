Financial Contrast: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) versus Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anterix and Tower One Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Anterix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $3.54 million 201.53 -$16.32 million $0.84 45.85 Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.00 -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Tower One Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix 447.16% -17.22% -10.54% Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Anterix and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anterix and Tower One Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anterix currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Anterix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tower One Wireless beats Anterix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About Tower One Wireless

(Get Free Report)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.