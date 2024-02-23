First Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

First Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. First Capital has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $94.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Capital by 59.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Capital

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.