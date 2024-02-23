First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.75.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

