Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FVRR. Piper Sandler cut Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

FVRR stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 926,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,700. The company has a market capitalization of $871.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

