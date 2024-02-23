Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,713. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $18,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,429,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

