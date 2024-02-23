Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluent by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

