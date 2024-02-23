Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.