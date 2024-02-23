Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.