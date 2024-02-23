Frank B. Holding, Jr. Purchases 622 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.1 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,521.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,448.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,411.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,552.00.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.