Frederic H. Moll Sells 60,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,005,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $270.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.62.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after buying an additional 453,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

