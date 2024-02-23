Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 668,272 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

