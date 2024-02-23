FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.