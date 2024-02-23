FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.95.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.