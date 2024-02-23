FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $566.01 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $566.01 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00003382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

