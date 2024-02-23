Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $233.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.50). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

