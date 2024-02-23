Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 293,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 139,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 180.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

