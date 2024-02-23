Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

