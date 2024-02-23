Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 104.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 28,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 702,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $452,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

