Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $114.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.