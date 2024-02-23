Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUTU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Futu alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Futu

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

(Get Free Report

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.