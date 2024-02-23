FY2024 EPS Estimates for Birkenstock Holding plc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Birkenstock in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter.
Birkenstock Stock Performance
BIRK opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.
Birkenstock Company Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
