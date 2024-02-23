FY2024 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.53. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2025 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

NYSE PAG opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.14.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $260,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

