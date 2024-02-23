FY2024 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.46. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $111.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

