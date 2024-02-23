Gallacher Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,443,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 545,205 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 260,400 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,433,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 42,622.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 368,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,085,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 201,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.66 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

