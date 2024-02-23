Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

