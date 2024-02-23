Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Garmin has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

NYSE GRMN opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $137.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Garmin's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Barrington Research upped their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 108.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

