Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Director Wilson S. Neely Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $1,438,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,195.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 322,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $16,011,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,207,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $781,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

