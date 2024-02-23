GateToken (GT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.47 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. GateToken has a market capitalization of $457.01 million and $1.47 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.74 or 0.00009248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001435 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,195.13 or 0.99955560 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00182922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,489,695 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,490,428.20656502 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.73597307 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,479,218.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

