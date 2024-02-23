Geegoopuzzle Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,833.05 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $221.85 million and approximately $37,833.05 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002917 BTC on exchanges.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.4706931 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $46,078.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

