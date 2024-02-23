Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend payment by an average of 59.3% annually over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.7 %

GNK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 612,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,368. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $834.63 million, a PE ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 95,096 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.