Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.