Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 64.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

GMAB opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

