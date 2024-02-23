GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,350,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,289 shares.The stock last traded at $35.54 and had previously closed at $36.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

