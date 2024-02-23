Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE GIL remained flat at $35.52 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,599. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.