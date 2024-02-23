Glenview Trust co Has $178.57 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.9% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $178,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 16.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $785.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $785.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

