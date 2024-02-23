Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.680-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.68 to $2.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 74,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 26,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,807,000 after acquiring an additional 933,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,462,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,073,000 after buying an additional 498,592 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,815,000 after buying an additional 308,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 283,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.