Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Issues Earnings Results

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, reports.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 555,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. Gold Fields has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,853 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GFI. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

