Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.25 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

