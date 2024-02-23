Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

GBDC opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,331,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

