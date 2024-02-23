Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

GT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

