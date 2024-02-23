Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 554,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 534,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

