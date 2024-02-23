GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 12.9%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 385,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,435,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.27.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

