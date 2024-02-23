GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,732,780 shares of company stock worth $12,598,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 235,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,982,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

