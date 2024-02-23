Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $3.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,244. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

