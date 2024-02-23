Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $32.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.81 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

